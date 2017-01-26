Musicians host charity event to support Northampton conductor with spinal injury

Classical musicians are set to perform at a concert in Northampton to raise money for Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research (SMSR) charity this weekend.

Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT) Sinfonietta will host ‘An Evening of Music’ at Christ Church on Saturday, January 28 at 7.30pm featuring conductor, Trevor Dyson and guest violinist, Ben Roskams of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Before retirement, Mr Dyson taught thousands of students across the county to play violin and viola during his 34-year career but beyond the music, he also has a passion for narrowboats.

But in May 2016 he suffered a severe injury to his spine while carrying out maintenance on his own boat. He said: “NMPAT staff, students, ex-staff and students and friends come together once a year to form an orchestra to raise money for charity. Because of the excellent care that I received at Stoke Mandeville, my ex-colleagues wanted to raise money for SMSR this year.

“The evening promises to be most enjoyable and we are extremely grateful that our soloist, Ben Roskams of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, has waived his fee for his performance of the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto.”

As a result of his injury, Mr Dyson now has a condition known as cauda equina syndrome.

This is where the nerves in the lower back are severely compressed, causing a range of problems, including paralysis.

After being treated at Leicester Royal Infirmary for four weeks, Mr Dyson was admitted to the spinal injuries centre at Stoke Mandeville in Buckinghamshire for nine weeks for rehabilitation.

It was during this time that he became aware of the research being carried out by SMSR and decided to raise awareness and funds to support the charity.

Mr Dyson can now walk short distances unaided and his former colleagues are urging people to come along to enjoy an evening of well-known classical music, in aid of a good cause.

Admission to the concert is by programme, which will be available on the door.