Friends of a boy who was killed in Northampton this week have paid tribute to "an all-around genuine nice guy."

Liam Hunt, 17, suffered a fatal stab wound in an incident at Aldbury Court, off St George's Street, on February 14.

A message left by a mourner at the alleyway where Liam was killed.

A 16-year-old and two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man are currently in custody after police launched a murder investigation. A 15-year-old has been released on bail.

Liam's friend James Wilkin, 18, said: "He was a nice lad to be around. He never did anyone any wrong. We were good friends since Year 7. He was just an all-around nice, genuine guy.

"It's just such a shame he's gone."

Liam's family have asked not to be contacted.

The police cordon in the alleyway has been taken down.

Flowers have been laid in the alleyway where Liam was assaulted.

One message reads: "Liam, sadly missed, always remembered."

Chief Inspector Lara Alexander-Lloyd, in a statement read on February 16, said: “17-year-old Liam Hunt sadly died following an assault on Tuesday, 14 February. We can confirm that he suffered a fatal stab wound. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Liam.

“This is a tragic loss of a young life. We would like to assure the community and partners that we listen to and address any concerns they may have.

“I would like to thank the community and partners for their ongoing support and ask any witnesses or anyone with information to call the police on 101, contact Crimestoppers or their local safer community team."