Mums pay tribute to maternity staff in Northampton who delivered seven bundles of joy this Christmas Day

While most of us tucked into our turkeys, spare a thought for the midwives at Northampton General Hospital, who helped deliver seven Christmas Day babies this year.

The first, tiny Emily Bruce-Archer, was born at 1.44am weighing just over 5lbs, marked a strange coincidence for mum Nikita Bruce and dad Jack Archer.

George PinfoldGeorge was born at 4.22pm on Christmas Day, weighing 6lbs 3oz.

The couple's first son Charlie was born almost a year ago on New Year's Day 2016, meaning the young couple now have both a New Year's and a Christmas Day baby.

"We feel so blessed," said mum Nikita. "It's not something we thought would happen, but I'm really pleased they are both so close together."

Miss Bruce paid tribute to the hard-working midwives on both the maternity ward and the Barrett Ward for their sterling work over the festive period.

She said: "We couldn't have asked for more everyone that helped me was so wonderful."

Max Perriss was born at 3.20am weighing 10lb 3oz.

Second to arrive on Christmas Day was Max Perriss, born at the Barrett Birth Centre at 3.22am weighing a healthy 10lb 3oz.

Thrilled mum Katen Perriss is pictured here with Max's big brother, Jenson, aged five.

She said: "The birth centre was an amazing experience. The midwives, facility and care we received was superb. I cannot recommend it highly enough."

And other new mums to get in touch with the Chron included Jenny Pinfold, whose son George was born at 4.22pm on Christmas Day, weighing 6lbs 3oz.

Staff at Northampton General Hospital delivered seven bundles of joy this Christmas.

Via Facebook she said: "The best Xmas present we could've asked for :-) xxx."

All-in-all seven babies were delivered at NGH, six from the maternity ward and one from the Barrett Ward.



