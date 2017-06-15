Mum left broken-hearted after her three-year-old is left with serious injuries in Northampton hit and run

A fundraising page has been set up to raise money for a three-year-old Northampton boy who has been left with serious facial and head injuries after a motorbike rider collided with him.

Three-year-old, Kylan Spires, had been playing on the grass with his mum in Derwent Drive, Kings Heath, at about 4.25pm on Monday, June 12 when he was in collision with a motorbike.

The family want justice after Kylan was injured by a motorbike.

After receiving serious head and facial injuries, Kylan was admitted to Northampton General Hospital and has since received stitches in his head and lips.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, mum Kerry Spires of Kings Heath said she went into her mum's house to grab her phone and upon her return, she spotted Kylan's shoes on the ground before noticing his injuries.

Kylan, who lost four teeth when he was knocked to the ground and might have suffered a fractured arm, is now struggling to eat and drink because of the injuries to his mouth, she says.

Now, well-wishers have set up a GoFundMePage and have raised £255 - £55 over their goal - to pledge to Kylan's family so he can enjoy a day trip when he recovers.

Speaking on the GoFundMe page she said: "The support is unreal, I still can't believe my boy has been scarred for life because of a lowlife scumbag.

"He is still in a lot of pain this morning (June 14) it breaks my heart that I can't take it away for him.

"I will make sure he has the best day ever to help him get through this.

"I don't think this is something anyone of us will forget anytime soon, once again thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The motorbike rider had no helmet and did not stop at the scene of the accident on Monday.

A picture of injured Kylan has now been shared more than 24,000 times on Facebook and has attracted more than 4,000 comments.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said the person who was arrested has now been released on police bail.