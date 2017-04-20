Mum faces 25-mile weekly walking round trip to pick her son up from Northampton school due to council transport policy

A frustrated mum is appealing a decision that means she has to walk a five-mile round trip every day just to pick her six-year-old up from school.

Laura Packer's problems first started when she and her four children moved from their old social home in Pineham Lodge, to Teasel Close St Crispins.

Laura Packer says she has to walk five miles every day because the council says she lives close enough to Chiltern Primary School.

In doing so she says she was told informally that her six-year-old son Todd would be eligible for free transport, to Chiltern Primary School.

But unbeknownst to her, as she had moved it meant Todd was no longer attending the "nearest suitable school" - and lost his right to free transport.

The county council claims he lives within a two-mile walking distance of Chiltern Primary School in Dusto - even though online maps companies show the shortest route coming in at 2.5 miles.

Free transport is only available to youngsters who live more than two miles away from their nearest suitable school - but Ms Packer, who cannot drive and is separated from her children's father, has already lost one appeal on the matter.

Ms Packer, 32, said: "Children have only got little legs. How are they expected to walk all that way and then do a full day at school?

"We have tried to figure out if there is a cut-through we can use, but there isn't."

In fact, in order to make the journey as the crow flies she would have to either cut through a set of residential gardens or scale a 7ft wall at the end of a cul-de-sac in Duston.

Furthermore, Ms Packer has a younger son who goes to St Luke's Primary School in Duston and two older daughters who go to Campion School in Bugbrooke.

Chiltern Primary School has allowed Ms Packer to pick Todd up early at 2.30pm so Ms Packer can pick him up and walk to St Lukes in time to pick up youngest Luke. The school has also agreed to pick Todd up in the morning out of goodwill, but she still has to take him home herself.

But the early finish means Todd is missing out on valuable education time.

Now Ms Packer is begging the county council to take her appeal into consideration - because she believes she does indeed live more than two miles away from Chiltern Primary School by taking any reasonable route.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman, said: “Parents and carers are responsible for ensuring their child gets to and from school. However, in certain circumstances, including distance from school, pupils may qualify for free transport to school.

“In this case, the family does not qualify for free home to school transport because they live within the qualifying distance set out in our Home to School Transport Policy.

"We have advised the family to follow our appeals process if they are unhappy with the outcome of their application for free transport.”



