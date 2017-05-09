Multi-million selling Northampton author of 'Magical Kitten' series crosses to the dark side with new psychological fairy thriller

An author best known for her series about talking kittens is launching her new dark fantasy novel at a Northampton bookstore.

Northampton-born writer Sue Bentley achieved worldwide fame with her 'Magical Kitten' children's stories, and in her career has published over 70 books in more than 20 languages.

'We Other' is a dark fantasy novel about a girl who finds out she is only partly human.

But now she has taken her first step into grown-up fiction with 'We Other' - a fantasy thriller about an adopted girl who discovers a dark land of fairies that is, she says, "a story I've had in me for years".

Now, Sue is holding her official launch event for 'We Other' at a Northampton bookstore this weekend.

She said: "My fans who grew up with the Magical Kitten series are about 15 and 16-years-old now and I hope they will explore darker, more grown-up novels.

"'We Other' is a very different book to anything I've written before, especially compared to 'Magical Kitten', but I've had the story in me for years.

"It's about a young girl with an alcoholic mother who finds out she's adopted. Then she discovers she's only partly human and enters another world inspired by Britain's fairy folklore.

"I'm was born and bred in Northampton and the county can be such a beautiful place. If I'm in one of our forests or by a river it's very easy for me to start thinking about our fairy folklore and it lends itself to this 'We Other'."

Sue will be at the 'We Other' official launch event at Waterstones bookstore, in Abington Street, Northampton, on May 13 at 11am.

Sue said: "I love meeting my readers and it will be amazing to reach out to them as an older audience and have a more in-depth conversion about my writing. Above everything, I hope they enjoy my new book."

'We Other' was released on April 28.