Multi-million pound sports 'dome' added to University of Northampton's new campus after club pleas

University bosses WILL build indoor sports facilites at the new Waterside campus after Northampton clubs slammed their previous proposals for outdoor pitches and changing rooms only. sports "dome" set to be built next to Northampotn;s new university campus

Subject to planning permission, the university will has announced it intends to build a multi-use "dome" for a variety of sports, including football, badminton and netball.

The sports dome will sit alongside the outdoor pitches that are already under construction.

There will also be two sports performance labs and a pair of teaching rooms, with all facilities available for teaching and recreational use.

The announcement - and artists' impressions released this week - come after a number of sports clubs in Northampton expressed their dismay at the previous plans

In November it emerged plans had been scaled back to include only three outdoor "multi-use" areas and a floodlit full-size pitch at Waterside, meaning the clubs who currently meet in the university's indoor sports hall would have had nowhere to go.

Vice Chancellor Nick Petford, said: "We listened to our students and societies and were only too happy to change our plans and provide an even better sports offering for them, and also our staff.”

Mr Petford said the university's current offer of free sports and societies to its students will be continuing after the move to Waterside in September, 2018.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Nick Petford, said: “We have thought long and hard about how we can bring the best possible indoor and outdoor sports facilities to the Waterside Campus, and this incredible new sports dome design will deliver just that.

“It’s going to be a space that can be adapted for a variety of sports throughout the year, and the additional teaching labs and learning space will be a terrific resource for our sports students.

University of Northampton Students’ Union President Liam Bligh added: “We’re delighted to see the inclusion of a multi-use sports dome incorporated into the University’s plans for Waterside.

“Alongside our community partners, these facilities will provide students with flexible spaces to facilitate a wide range of sporting activities and exercise classes that support the Students’ Union in delivering the best possible University experience to our students.”