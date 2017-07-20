Much-loved Vickie inspires Northampton firm staff to raise money for charity

Staff at Grant Thornton in Northampton have been raising money for Melanoma UK in memory of a much-loved colleague.

More than 200 staff decided to raise money for the charity following the sad loss of Vickie Stafford.

They agreed to partner Melanoma UK and in addition to raising awareness, have arranged a number of events including cake sales, quizzes, gym challenges and a tombola.

In under a year, Grant Thornton have raised £3,048.70. The money is being used to part fund research at the Royal Marsden Hospital into why this form of cancer is so aggressive.

Ashley Willott, the practice leader, said: “Following the sad loss of Vickie I am immensely proud of our people here at Northampton. They have demonstrated a real passion to get involved in organising and participating in events and have achieved a great result”

Gillian Nuttall, founder of Melanoma UK, was at the Grant Thornton office to receive the cheque and said: “This is a fantastic achievement, and the money raised will make a real difference to those involved in Melanoma UK."