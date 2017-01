A black and orange Scott Aspect mountain bike was stolen during a burglary in Wellingborough.

The incident happened at some point between 6.50pm and 8pm on Saturday, January 14, when the offender(s) entered the hallway leading to a flat in Stream Bank Close and stole the bike.

The bike pictured is similar to the one stolen.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.