A mountain bike was stolen from outside a shop in Northampton.

The bike was locked and secured on St Leonard’s Road when it was stolen and ridden away sometime between midday and 12.10pm on Sunday, March 19.

Officers wish to speak to the man pictured above who it’s believed may be able to help with the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.