Moulton church congregation ready to welcome community to new-style worship space

The congregation of a Moulton church are celebrating and giving thanks after the completion of an extensive refurbishment project.

Moulton’s St Peter and St Paul’s Church, a Grade I listed building, incorporates Saxon features and dates back to the 12th Century.

Working with county-based GSSArchitecture, the project was first suggested in 2006, the initial vision of former Vicar, Rev Peter Breckwoldt.

The congregation wanted to update or ‘reorder’ the church facilities and meet the needs of a modern church and its community.

The proposal included an inviting entrance accessible to all, the removal of the pews, installation of a new floor, underfloor heating, adjustable lighting and audio visual facilities – complete with a hot drinks servery in the main body of the church.

After a successful fundraising campaign work began in June 2017.

GSSArchitecture’s specialist heritage team acted as Architects, BSD as Mechanical Engineers and Benedict Cadbury as lighting consultant.

The work was completed by Steele and Bray and handed over in October.

Andy Byfield, who has been Vicar at the church since 2012, said: “Seeing Peter’s long-term vision finally come to fruition is an exciting time for everyone involved.

“The work has exceeded our expectations and we look forward to welcoming the community back to the church to enjoy the fantastic new facilities.”

William Assheton, Partner at GSSArchitecture said: “It is very rewarding to work with clients who have long-term vision for the future and yet who respect the history and the fabric of their important ancient buildings”.

Having been closed during the weekdays in recent years, the church now is now open to visitors throughout the day to enjoy a hot drink and a chat at the new servery.

A recommissioning ceremony is due to take place on Wednesday November 8.