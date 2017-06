Commuters are facing queues on the M1 in Northamptonshire again this morning after a collision left a car facing the wrong way on the carriageway.

One lane is blocked and the AA is reporting very slow traffic due to the collision on the M1 northbound.

Lane one is blocked and the reports suggest the accident took place just south of the Watford Gap service station.

A car is facing the wrong way in lane one and a lorry is also stationary in the same lane a little further on.