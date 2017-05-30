Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on A14 near Rothwell

A fatal road traffic collision took place on the A14 near Rothwell on Sunday (May 28).

The incident took place at about 10.30am on the westbound carriageway between Junctions 2 and 3.

A police spokesman said: “For reasons yet unknown, the rider of a yellow Triumph motorbike was in collision with the central reservation.

“Sadly, he died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

“Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.