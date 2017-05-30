Motorcyclist badly injured in crash with two cars on A45 near Raunds

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries during a collision on the A45 between Raunds and the A14.

The collision took place at about 3pm on Sunday (May 28) and involved the motorcyclist and two cars.

A police spokesman said: “The 47-year-old man riding the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Nobody else was injured.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have any information about it.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.