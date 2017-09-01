Motorcyclist, 27, killed after collision with a car in Northamponshire

A man has died following a road traffic collision near Silverstone last night.

The collision between a motorcyclist and car took place on Towcester Road, just outside the village at about 9.20pm, on Thursday, 31 August.

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, was seriously injured in the collision and sadly died a short time later in hospital.

The woman driving the car was also taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, she received minor injuries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this collision can contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.