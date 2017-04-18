Motorbike stolen from Corby car park

Thieves stole a motorbike while it was parked up in Corby.

The bike, registration VRM LJ55NPP, is now fitted with a different exhaust and has black tape around one of the dials on the handlebars.

It was taken on Saturday (April 15) between 10.30am and 4.30pm from the car park behind the Savoy cinema in Victoria Place.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.