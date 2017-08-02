Motorbike and power tools stolen in Broughton burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Broughton.

The incident took place between 11pm on Monday (July 31) and 7am the following morning at the garage of a property in Cransley Hill.

The garage was broken into and items including a blue Honda motorbike (pictured), a Stihl chainsaw, a Hitachi nail gun and a Bosch drill were stolen.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.