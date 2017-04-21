More than 20 illegal vehicles taken off Daventry district roads during police crackdown

More than 20 vehicles were seized by police in a single day across the Daventry area.

On Wednesday, April 19 officers carried out 157 police database checks on vehicles and a similar number of driving licence and person checks.

They identified 41 traffic offences and a total of 21 vehicles were seized.

One of these included a stolen vehicle from a car key burglary in the Thames Valley Police area.

Of the three arrests made, one was for burglary and another for possession of class B drugs and drug driving.

The operation, which ran between 8am and 8pm, was supported by Special Constables as well as officials from the council’s taxi licensing department.

A total of 16 private hire vehicles were checked and five of these were found to have serious defects.