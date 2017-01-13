More than 1,500 homes were left without power in the east of Northampton this morning after a cable fault

A power cut, which left 1,500 properties in Northampton without electricity this morning was not thought to have been caused by the snow.

Western Power Distribution confirmed it had a fault on the network at around 10am this morning.

Around 1,500 home in the NN3 area, predominately in Weston Favell, were left without power, though engineers had electricity back online by around 11am.

However the fault was not thought to have been caused by the snow.

A spokesman for Western Power, said: "It seems to have been due to a fault in an underground cable, which we are working on."

Usually, snow is only likely to cause complications to overground cables.