More homes planned on the Northampton/Daventry border...but guess which council will collect the tax?

Another housing development on the edge of Northampton could see a district council miles away benefit form all the council tax and the majority of the traffic heaped on the congested roads nearby.

Gladman Developments Limited has applied to build 75 homes on a patch of scrubland off Holly Lodge Drive in Boughton.

The homes would sit on the busy five-way roundabout joining Holly Lodge Drive and Boughton Green Road.

Access to the homes would be from the busy Boughton Green Road.

But despite the site's proximity to Northampton and its likelihood to deposit traffic on the strained A508 Harborough Road - it falls within the Daventry District Council boundaries and as such will be decided by the authroity's planning board.

It also means Daventry would collect the council tax for the scheme, even though the homes would sit on the border of Northampton Borogh Council.

A consultation leaflet leaflet was sent out to 920 households and businesses in Northampton in November 2015.

In it Gladman stated it was looking at building up to 110 homes - but the planning application submitted to Daventry District Council this week is for 75 - 35 per cent of which would be "affordable."

The developer's traffic modelling suggests the new estate would add 62 car trips to the "neighbouring junctions" around the site every day.

However the transport assessment compiled by Prime Transport Planning, claims that the impact on the local road system could be described as "negligible."

It adds: "It has been demonstrated that local centres of employment and education and local amenities are within nationally acceptable walking and cycling distances."

If you want to comment on the applicaiton, head to Daventry District Council's planning portal and use the application number DA/2016/1144