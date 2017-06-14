Moped rider who left Northampton toddler with serious injuries arrested and released on police bail

A moped rider, who hit a three-year-old boy and left him with injuries to his head and face, has been arrested and released on police bail, Northamptonshire Police have today confirmed (Wednesday, June 14).

The victim had been playing on grass in Derwent Drive, Kings Heath, at about 4.25pm on Monday, June 12 when he was involved in the collision.

The rider had no helmet and did not stop at the scene of the accident.

The boy is still being treated for serious head and facial injuries in Northampton General Hospital.

Anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence on 0800 555111.