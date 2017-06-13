Moped rider drove off after hitting three-year-old boy in Northampton

A three-year-old boy has been left with serious head and facial injuries after being hit by a moped rider who failed to stop in Northampton.

The victim had been playing on grass in Derwent Drive, Kings Heath, at about 4.25pm yesterday (Monday, June 12) when he was in collision with a moped.

The rider had no helmet and did not stop at the scene of the accident.

The boy is still being treated for serious head and facial injuries in Northampton General Hospital.

Det Inspector Mark Hopkinson, who is leading the investigation said: “This was an extremely serious incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time. We realise that emotions are running high in the local community.

“We have one individual in custody and we are progressing several lines of inquiry, We are working closely with the family, but it would be inappropriate to give further details on that at this stage.

"We have drafted in specialist investigators to assist with our inquiry and additional officers are on the ground to reassure people living in the immediate area."

A picture of the injured boy has been shared more than 16,000 times on Facebook and has attracted more than 3,000 comments.

Det Hopkinson, added: "We would strongly urge people to refrain from making threats and accusations which could constitute offences in themselves, and much worse, if inaccurate, could undermine any investigation or even court proceedings in future.

“If you have seen something or heard something, please speak to our community teams on the ground and they will be able to assist.

“Crucially, Northamptonshire Police needs to get on with the job of finding the right person who did this.

"I would urge anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence on 0800 555111."