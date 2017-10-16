Mobility scooters stolen from Wellingborough and Rothwell

Mobility scooters have been stolen from properties in Wellingborough and Rothwell.

Between 10.30pm on Monday, October 9, and 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 10, the first scooter, pictured, was taken from the communal area of a block of flats in Havelock Street, Wellingborough.

The other red scooter was outside a property in Oxford Street, Rothwell, on Friday (October 13).

Between 11.45am and 2pm, two men were seen taking it and loading it into the back of a white Ford Transit van.

Both were described as stocky and one was wearing a high-visibility vest.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.