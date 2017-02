A thief reached over the counter of a Northampton shop to steal a mobile phone.

Northamptonshire Police wants to speak to the man pictured, who is believed to have stolen the phone at around midday, on Tuesday, January 31.

He is believed to have walked into the Premier Stores shop in Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, before reaching behind the till and taking a mobile phone.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.