MISSING: Police appeal for help to locate missing woman from Northampton

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a woman who is currently missing from her home in Hawksmoor Way, Northampton.

Jolanta Fogele, aged 39, was last heard from on Friday, November 3, when she called a friend to say she had got onto Bus 96 to Rugby.

Jolanta is white, originally from Latvia, with black curly hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a black hooded jacket with white sleeves and black trousers.

Officers are urging Jolanta, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 as soon as possible.