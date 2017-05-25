Missing Northampton teenager featured in lorry campaign has been found

A 18-year-old Northampton man who has been missing since March has been found.

Endri Istrefi, who was 17 when he disappeared on March 6, has returned home 'safe and well', police say.

It comes after a photo of Endri was placed on the side of lorries by the charity Missing People, appealing for information about his whereabouts.

A spokeswoman for Northampton Police said: "Officers would like to thank Missing People for their help in locating Endri and would also like to thank everybody who shared the appeal."