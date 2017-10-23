MISSING: Appeal for help to locate missing teenager from Northampton

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old girl who is currently missing from her home in Duston, Northampton.

Anne-Marie Wood was last seen at about 9.30pm on Friday, October 20 and is believed to have visited Northampton town centre on a number of occasions in the last few days.

Anne-Marie is white, about 5ft, with shoulder-length brown hair.

Officers are urging Anne-Marie, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident number 622/201017