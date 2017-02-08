Minister for Transport set to attend public meeting on bypass for Northamptonshire town

The Minister for Transport will attend a public meeting to discuss the early completion of the Towcester bypass later this month.

The Andrea Leadsom, MP for South Northamptonshire, has confirmed that her colleague the Minister for Transport John Hayes MP will be coming to Towcester on Thursday February 23 for a public meeting on the early delivery of the Towcester Relief Road.

The public meeting will be held in the council chamber at The Forum in Towcester (South Northamptonshire District Council’s offices) and interested residents are asked to arrive from 7pm for a 7.30pm start. It is anticipated that the meeting will finish at around 8.30pm, and will include an opportunity to ask questions.

Due to capacity limits in the chamber, this free event is ticketed and operates on a first-come-first-served basis.

You can book your place online here, or contact Mrs Leadom’s parliamentary office on 020 7219 7149.

The Minister met with Andrea and Cllr Ian McCord, leader of South Northamptonshire District Council, in November and made a commitment on behalf of the Department for Transport that he would try to ensure that the relief road would be delivered in partnership with the developers, Persimmon Homes and Bloor Homes, ahead of schedule.

Mrs Leadsom said: “A relief road for Towcester has been needed for years and I am delighted that the Minister is able to attend the public meeting for residents so soon after our meeting in November.

“The relief road is an issue that comes up time and again on the doorsteps of Towcester and the surrounding area, and I am hopeful that we will be able to make quick progress in getting construction started. Local residents will be aware that I made the delivery of the road one of my ‘ambitions for South Northamptonshire’ after I was re-elected in 2015.

“I am exceptionally grateful to Cllr Ian McCord for all of his hard work alongside me to secure this public meeting, and to Catherine Morris, chairman of the Towcester Bypass Action Group, for her coordination of the local community.

“I look forward to hearing what the Minister has to say.”