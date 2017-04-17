Millwall fan in coma after suffering cardiac arrest during Cobblers away game

Northampton Town Football Club have donated £200 to an appeal set up to support a Millwall supporter who suffered a heart attack when the two teems met on Good Friday.

Anthony Murphy was taken ill when attending the game between the Lions and the Cobblers at the New Den on Good Friday and a fundraising campaign has been set up.

Writing on the campaign page, friends of Mr Murphy said: "On Friday 14th April, our dear friend Antony Murphy, whilst at Millwall attending the game, suffered a cardiac arrest resulting in him dying for 9 minutes. He was resuscitated for over 40 minutes in the stand.

"Antony has been put into a induced coma and has also had heart surgery to clear a blood clot blocking his arteries.

"The reason for this collection is to help Antony with financial pressure at home, once he has woken from his coma and on his way to recovery."

Supporters can donate to the cause online via Just Giving.