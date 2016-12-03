‘Micropub’ that cost £20,000 to renovate reacquainting Northampton patrons with good conversation

A traditional-style micro pub with an emphasis on real ales from around the county has opened its doors to the Northampton public.

Business partners, Terry Steers and Adam Case of the St Giles Ale House have worked vigorously since September to achieve a life-long dream and open a pub that helps patrons “remember the art of conversation”.

The pair, who have spent up to £20,000 on refurbishing the former antique store, offer Northampton pub-goers a selection of six real ales from around the county and a continental lagers that changes every few weeks.

Mr Steers told the Chronicle & Echo that the pub’s opening last Thursday surpassed all expectations.

He said: “We had 13 real ales last Thursday and now they are all gone. On opening day, we had people in all day long and Friday was the same.

“We have no TVs, no music and no distractions, we want for people to remember the art of conversation, they don’t have to raise their voice or shout. We are loving our customers, they are all so friendly, we couldn’t have asked for a better start, everyone has been so supportive.

“I’ve spent 15 years in the trade now, real ale is my passion, you could never have the same pint twice. Northamptonshire produces some fantastic beer.

“We have only stuck to six real ales, as we would rather stick to better quality and less quantity.”

The micropub - which is home to a pub dog, Stella - officially opened it’s doors on Thursday, November 25 and Terry and Adam hope to renovate the bottom floor of the building before the spring.

The watering-hole, which also serves wine and fruity cider, is open from Monday to Saturday 12 noon to 11 pm and closes Sunday at the earlier time of 10.30pm.