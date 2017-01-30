Men threaten residents before stealing jewellery from Wellingborough house

Two men stole jewellery after breaking into a house in Wellingborough.

The incident took place in Spencelayh Close between 6.30pm and 6.50pm on Wednesday (January 25).

The men forced their way into the house through the patio door before threatening two residents who were in the house at the time.

They then carried out a search and made off with various items including jewellery.

It is believed the offenders used a white pillowcase to carry the stolen items.

One of the men is described as white, tall, and slim and aged 20 to 25.

He was wearing black clothing and gloves.

The second man was wearing dark clothing and had an English accent.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.