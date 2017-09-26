Men attempt to steal from van in Northampton before being scared off by owner

Three men attempted to break into a van parked in a Northampton retail car park.

The men tried to steal from the blue Ford Transit parked at Riverside Retail Park near Boots between 11.30am and midday on Saturday, September 23.

After being challenged by the van's owner the offenders, believed by police to be eastern European, made off in a silver Ford Galaxy.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.