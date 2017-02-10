Meet the 'King of Spice'! Northampton curry chef wins regional title

A curry chef from Northampton has been hailed as the ‘King of Spice’ having been named the East Midlands top chef.

Jumel Miah, from Cardamon in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, was crowned the regional winner of Master Chef Promotions – a project celebrating the very best in the hospitality and catering sector and aimed at inspiring the next generation of food heroes.

The results were announced at a gala dinner attended by 1,000 guests in West Bromwich on Sunday night, with a total of 26 chefs going head-to-head for one of the industry’s top honours.

Mr Miah said: “It was an honour to share a kitchen with so many talented chefs and to be named the overall winner from our region is one of the highlights of my entire career. I’m absolutely thrilled.”

The challenge saw chefs showcase their skills in Bournville College, Birmingham by creating a signature dish in just 45 minutes.

A panel of expert judges, including celebrity chef Pat Chapman, rated the finalists based on factors such as taste, presentation and hygiene.

The awards raise the profile of the food and drink industry and inspire a new generation of young chefs to work in kitchens up and down the country.

TV chef Rois Ali, who founded the awards, said: “We are looking at working with colleges to future-proof our industry – encouraging the next generation to come through and open their own restaurants to ensure the sector not only survives but thrives.”

The awards, hosted by comedian and YouTuber Ali Official, were broadcast around the world, with global satellite TV coverage from a host of stations.

Nawaz Ali, executive director of Coventry-based Master Chef Promotions, said: “We want to encourage chefs to use the ‘Train to Gain’ scheme to equip them with essential skills in the kitchen.

“We want to help unemployed people get back into the world of work and we want to celebrate the stars of our trade, making them role models for others to look up to.”

For more details on the competition, visit www.masterchefpromotions.co.uk.