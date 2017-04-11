Meet the eighties title-winning Cobblers side at supporters trust event

Cobblers fans will get the chance to meet the 1986/1987 Fourth Division winning team next month at a special reunion event.

The likes of Trevor Morley, Graham “Rambo” Reed, Richard Hill and Graham Carr will be in attendance, along with the other players from the title side.

How the Chron covered the climax of the Cobblers' successful campaign

The get-together, organised by the Northampton Town Supporters Trust, is on May 13 at the Park Inn and will feature a buffet as well as some old Cobblers films.

Tickets are £20 and are available from Roger Averill via Facebook, via email at roger.averill1@btinternet.com, or in person on matchdays at the bottom of the steps at Sixfields.

You can also purchase them at Spiral Archive Record Store at 26 St Michael’s Road, inside the Print Factory between 11-3.30, Wednesday through Saturday (cash only).

Cheques can be sent to John Atkinson, Northampton Book Shop, 26 St Michael’s Road NN1 3JU. Add your details on the reverse of the cheque, and your tickets will be available for collection only on the night of the event, at the door. Cheques should be made payable to Northampton Town Trust travel club.

Alternatively you can email to rkrdhse@yahoo.co.uk to pay via PayPal.