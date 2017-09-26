Meet Milly, Maysie and Willow - three generations of fire dogs who sniff out arson in Northampton

Three hero labradors who help find how fires start have been awarded free health-checks for life by a Northampton vet service.

White Cross Vets, in Weston Favell Shopping Centre, has promised Milly, Maisie and Willow will never have to face work with a temperature again.

Nine-year-old Maysie and her three-year-old daughter Willow are trained to sniff out cases of arson by finding flammable accelerants used to start fires. They have attended hundreds of incidents throughout Northamptonshire in recent years.

Maysie and Willow, along with 13-year-old grandmother Milly who retired four years ago, have now been rewarded free healthcare at the Northampton vet's

Nishi Jani, clinic director at White Cross Vets, said: “These dogs do an amazing job, serving the community in dangerous environments, and it’s a real privilege to be able to provide them with free healthcare.

"We’ve looked after Milly and Maysie for many years and to see Willow complete her training and join the team is fantastic and we’re looking forward to seeing how she progresses in the job.”

The dogs wear special footwear to protect their feet on the job from debris in fire-damaged areas.

Ian Walpole, who handles Milly, Maysie and Willow, said: "These dogs are all highly trained at investigating fire scenes, as well as the surrounding areas, associated clothing and even cars. They can locate tiny traces of flammable liquids that are often left behind when a fire is deliberately started and their work will often link a suspect to the scene of the crime."

There are fewer than 20 Fire Investigation dogs in the UK.