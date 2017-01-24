Medical tattoo clinic opens in Northampton to help patients disguise hair loss

A new clinic has opened its doors to residents in Northampton to offer permanent hair loss treatment to people to help regain their confidence.

Renovo Hair Loss of Stenson Street, St James, specialises in ‘scalp micro pigmentation,’ known as a medical hairline tattoo and is a non-invasive treatment to permanently camouflage hair loss.

Business owner Justin Davids of Billing told the Chronicle & Echo that Renovo is the first and only clinic to offer this treatment in the region.

He said: “Many of our clients have a lack of confidence due to hair loss, some will wear hats to disguise their hair loss. What this treatment does is restore a client's hair line, which borders their face again and gives them the overall look of a full shaved head of hair.

“The treatment is completely undetectable and nobody would ever know a client has had a hair tattoo. Even on close inspection, it is undetectable."

The treatment can also be used to add density to patients with longer hair that might be thinning.

This process is done by adding micro-dots underneath the client's hair in the thinning areas and can be applied to men and women.

Mr Davids adds: "A man suffering from male pattern baldness would shave the existing hair at the side of his head, once shaved, this hair looks like small dots. We then replicate these dots over the areas where hair does not grow blending them into the hair on the sides."

This treatment can be used for any type of hair loss including male pattern baldness, alopecia and leukaemia.

When making reference to a patient, he said one of his clients "was sick of having friends comment on his bald patches and so decided to have the treatment.

He said that since he has had the treatment the comments have stopped and he is so happy to have his hairline back after suffering from hair loss for 20 years."

The treatment is built up gradually over three to four sessions and each appointment lasts around five hours.

The cost of a scalp micro pigmentation treatment at the clinic can range from £400 to £2000.