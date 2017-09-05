Meat thief swindled self-scan machine to steal £180 of posh steak in Northampton

A savoury-toothed shoplifter sneakily ran fruit instead of £180 of Marks and Spencer steak through a Northampton self-scan machine.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a meat was stolen from the Sixfields outlet of the national chain.

The force alleges the man entered the store on Monday, July 10, before selecting £180 worth of steaks and proceeding to the self-service check out.

It is alleged the man then used a bar code for fruit instead of the steaks while at the till before paying £14 and leaving the shop.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any information regarding it.

They would also like to speak to the man pictured as it is believed he may have information regarding the incident, which took place at about 2.30pm.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are being asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.