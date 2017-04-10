Meat cleaver-wielding man punches woman to the ground in Northampton

A man threatened members of the public at a Northampton bus station with a meat cleaver before assaulting a woman.

The incident took place between 6 and 6.30pm on April 6 at Northgate bus station.

He threatened members of the public while waving the blade around.

He then punched a woman and knocked her to the ground.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the offence.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.