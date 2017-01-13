McDonald’s customers get a big whack in slippy Northampton car park

A poorly-gritted McDonald’s car park caused havoc in Northampton this morning when three cars suffered bumps in 10 minutes.

Celine Mather Franks got a call from her 18-year-old son at around 9am this morning after the teenager’s Audi slid into a fence at the Weston Favell outlet of the fast food chain in Wellingborough Road.

One driver was left with a damaged front grill after colliding with a fence at the McDonald's.

But Mrs Mather Franks, a lawyer based in Wellingborough, said that when she arrived at the car park to pick him up, she saw a BMW suffer the same fate on the icy surface within a matter of minutes.

She said: “They told me they had run out of grit, because the maintenance man for McDonalds had to go to the shop and buy some himself.

“Then when I was there a third car was trying to go around the corner, but it clipped the edge of an outbuilding.

“It was just really difficult to drive on.

McDonald's says it took proper precautions and gritted the car park.

“It’s not like they didn’t know the snow was coming, it has been well publicised.”

McDonald’s claims its staff did grit the car park, even though pictures show the surface covered in snow and icy slush.

The manager at the outlet said she could not comment on the matter this morning, but a McDonald’s spokeswoman, said: ““All reasonable precautions were taken by our restaurant team, including the laying of grit during recent adverse weather conditions.”

