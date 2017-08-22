Mayoress of Northampton donates wedding dress to stillborn baby charity

A charity set up for dads of deceased children has accepted a special donation from the mayoress of Northampton.

Councillor Terrie Eales (Lab, Kings Heath) has donated her wedding dress to Daddy's with Angels, in order to make outfits for stillborn babies.

The couple donated Terrie's dress to the charity.

Mayor Gareth Eales, Terrie's husband said: "Myself and the mayoress were very moved by this cause, hence the donation of the wedding dress - more people, we think, will donate if they knew about it."

Daddy's with Angels is a charity who aim to support male members of families following the loss of a child and also offer family support.

It was launched by Paul and Helen Scully-Sloan after their son, Travers James, known as TJ, died after he caught tonsillitis and a cold in 2010.

Following his death, the family set up a charity to help others who experienced child loss.

The charity has members whose children were born too soon, died of natural causes, was miscarried, stillborn, died of cancer or other illness, committed suicide or have been murdered.

Mayor Eales said: "No one should feel alone in their grief and Daddys With Angels has begun to fill the gap for those who do not meet the 'criteria' for other groups.

"This inspiring Northampton based charity is always looking for volunteers to assist them with knitting clothes and donations of material."

For more information on Daddys With Angels, visit their website at: https://www.daddyswithangels.org