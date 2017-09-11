'Mayor-fest' charity festival announces line-up for Northampton pub venue

The Mayor of Northampton has launched his own charity festival featuring local bands and tribute acts.

'Mayor-fest', organised by Northampton mayor Gareth Eales, will be held over the weekend of January 26 at the Picturedrome pub, in Kettering Road.

Mayor-Fest will be led by local acts including Kickstart and The 2 Tones, as well as tribute acts to Oasis and The Smiths.

Gareth Eales said: " We've tried to go for a blend of some top quality tribute acts, along with some really good local talent and I think we've done that. It's going to be a great weekend”.

All proceeds will go to Alfie Bear's Journey, a charity which supports research into DIPG, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The charity, which is supported this year by councillor Eales mayor's fund, was established after the tragic death of Alfie Thomas, a six-year-boy from Northampton, in June 2014.

Tickets are available online. An early bird discount is open until the end of September with the discount code "EARLYBIRD1".

For more information on Alfie Bear's Journey, visit the charity's website.