Maternity staff at Northampton General Hospital give birth to 29 babies in just over one year

Staff at Northampton General Hospital's maternity unit have given birth themselves to an incredible 29 babies in 13 months...and believe they may have set a new record.

Earlier this year, Darent Valley Hospital revealed that 25 members of the maternity unit had given birth to 26 babies in just a year - but the NGH team has gone one better with 29 bouncing babies.



One clerical member of staff, six maternity support workers and 22 midwives have welcomed the equivalent of a classroom of children into the world between March 2, 2016 and April 4, 2017.



Sarah Markie, maternity support worker at NGH gave birth to Freya Markie-Neaves on February 1, 2017.



She said giving birth with the help from friends put her at ease.



"At NGH within the last 13 months, we have had 29 beautiful babies born between us staff on the maternity unit.



"It makes you more comfortable when you know the person who delivers your baby, they make it more exciting for you.



"If you think about it, there are a lot of women in the career and not a lot of men, most women are of a similar age."



One member of staff even travelled from Milton Keynes to the Northampton labour ward so she could have her baby delivered by a co-worker.



The youngest baby delivered is Jemima Rose, who is now ten weeks old while the oldest baby, Marni Theodorson is now 15 months.

Pictured here: 15 midwives and four maternity support workers.



It is likely that this is the most babies ever born to staff on a maternity unit within a 13-month period.