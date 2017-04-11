Masked robbers punched woman in the face in a Northampton park then fled on a 'scooter'

A woman was punched in the face and robbed of her handbag as she was walking across The Racecourse in Northampton.

The lone victim was approached by two unknown men wearing dark clothing and face coverings and riding a silver or grey scooter. One of them punched the woman in the face before grabbing her handbag and riding off towards Brick Kiln Lane.

The robbery happened between Bailiff Street and Brick Kiln Lane some time between 11.40am and midday yesterday.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.