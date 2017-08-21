Masked men steal wallet from man walking home on The Racecourse in Northampton

A 28-year-old man walking home in the early evening on The Racecourse in Northampton was robbed of his wallet by three men.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A 28-year-old man was walking home when he was approached near the basketball court by three unknown offenders who demanded his wallet before then running off towards Kettering Road.

"Two of the offenders were white, aged 22-23, with white scarfs over their face and hoods up. They were wearing blue and black clothing and spoke with foreign accents.

"A third offender was white, British and aged about 25. He was about 6ft and wore a red baseball cap and a grey hoody.

Anyone with information about the robbery, which happened between 8pm and 8.15pm on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111. The information was released today, August 21.