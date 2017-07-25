Masked men push homeowner to ground before stealing jewellery from Northampton house

Have your say

An investigation has been launched after two men, both wearing face coverings, forced their way into a house in Northampton and stole various items of jewellery.

At about 9.45pm yesterday (Monday, July 24), the duo called at a house in Barnhill Square, Southfields.

When the homeowner opened the door, the pair pushed past the occupier causing her to fall to the floor.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.