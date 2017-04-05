Masked gang flee empty-handed after breaking into Corby house

A gang of balaclava-clad men broke into a house in Corby, but fled empty-handed after being challenged by the occupant.

Police have said between four and five masked men broke into the property in Weymouth Close shortly before 4pm on Monday, March 27.

But they left when challenged by the occupant.

A police spokesman said: “Nothing was stolen from the property, although significant damage was caused during the break-in.

“The offenders are described as black and wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.”

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.