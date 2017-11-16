Married Northamptonshire couple celebrate 100th and 99th birthdays one day apart

A Northamptonshire couple, who have been happily married for 76 years, are this week celebrating their 100th and 99th birthdays.

Former farmer, Ronald Rose, 100, was born on November, 16, 1917 at a farm in Brixworth where he still lives with his wife, Joan Rose, who turned 99 on November, 15.

The pair on their wedding day in 1941.

After losing his mum to influenza before his first birthday, Ronald - the youngest of four children - left school at 14 and became a butcher boy in Northampton before he started his career as a pig farmer in the 1960s, where he continued working until he was 93 years old looking after 700 pigs.

Joan Rose was born in St Andrews Street and worked in a grocery shop on the Barrack Road for a number of years before marrying Ronald in 1941 at St James Church.

The couple - who are now cared for by their three children, Peter, June and Jane - will celebrate their birthdays this weekend with a party.

Daughter, June Richards said the secret to their longevity is working hard and being generous.

She said: "They always used to have a lot of people over for Sunday lunch.

"Any one who was on their own always came here for Christmas dinner

"They have always been very good to other people."

At 100 and 99 years old, this year the couple will still have 27 family members at their Brixworth home for Christmas dinner.