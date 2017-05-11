Manager thanks staff at Northampton pre-school for 'fab team effort' following outstanding Ofsted inspection

A Northampton pre-school has been rated 'outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted.

Inspectors praised Kings Pre-School, in Boughton Green Road, Kingsthorpe, for teaching its "extremely confident" children "a sense of well-being and belonging".

Their report, following an inspection in March, applauded the "highly effective" staff who "enjoy spending time with the children".

Jane Codner, manager of Kings Pre-School, said: "We've very excited to earn our 'outstanding' rating and it's down to a fabulous team effort from everyone here.

"It's about going above and beyond what's required and developing the kids as individuals. For example, one little boy here likes fishes, so we got a fish tank and he helps us feed and care for them.

"We also work closely with All Saints CE Primary School next door so everyone is confident to start there when they leave."

Kings Pre-School earned a 'good' rating in their last inspection in 2013.

Following their inspection in March, inspectors said: "Children are extremely confident in the pre-school and they behave very well.

"They are provided with an exciting range of activities that captures their attention and staff treat children with respect. This results in children being busy and interested and developing a sense of well-being and belonging.

"Parents speak very highly of the pre-school staff and say how approachable and supportive they are. Parents comment on the progress their children are making, particularly in their self-confidence and independence."