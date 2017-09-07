Man with 'monstrous' meat cleaver roamed Northampton park while drunk, court hears

A 34-year-old man who drunkenly wandered around a Northampton neighbourhood while throwing a meat cleaver in the air has been sentenced.

Michael Boswell, of Candace Court, Dallington, appeared in Northampton Crown Court yesterday (September 7) after earlier pleading guilty to carrying the "monstrous knife" in public.

Northampton Crown Court heard how Boswell aimlessly threw the knife in the air over and over again.

The court heard how police followed Boswell on the afternoon of June 23 as he roamed Warren Road, Spencer, and aimlessly waved the blade around before making his way onto Dallington Park.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler said: "You [Boswell] were thoroughly drunk and effectively toying with the weapon. Not at anyone, but that does not diminish the dangerousness of that."

Boswell was seen hurling the blade into the air many times, as well as putting it down his jeans, before eventually putting it down on the floor. He was arrested soon afterwards.

Judge Fowler said: "You have an appalling record for committing all manner of offences, including carrying a blade in public.

"You did this while thoroughly intoxicated. Whatever may have been in your mind when you picked it up it, when you were playing with it in the streets it was a thoroughly dangerous thing to do."

Boswell was handed a four-month sentence suspended for two years. He must also attend a six-month alcohol activities service and complete 20 days of rehabilitation.