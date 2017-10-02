Man with 'jet black hair' sought by police after flashing incident in Northampton town centre

A man with "jet black hair" who indecently exposed himself to a woman at a Northampton churchyard is being sought by police.

The victim was heading from Spencer Parade to the St Giles Terrace entrance of St Giles Church when she was approached by a man who had his jeans undone, indecently exposing himself.

The victim challenged the offender, but he continued walking through the churchyard, before exiting on to York Road.

He is described as being an Asian man, aged about 50, 5ft 3in, with jet black straight hair. He was wearing a black straight hair and was wearing a black fake leather-style jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident, which happened on Tuesday, September 19 at 1.45pm, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.